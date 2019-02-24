Get Dusty With Michael B. Jordan Thanks To Coach And Spike Lee

Global Brand Ambassador for Coach and man of all our dreams, Michael B. Jordan, stars in the latest Joint Short from long-overdue Oscar winning director Spike Lee.

Given his moving acceptance speech this Sunday and the poignancy of this Black History Month in particular, (400 years), the film resonates heavily with values of inclusion and acceptance held at the core of the Coach brand.

The actor and director both held complete control over the project, down to the words “Courage,” “Truth,” “Love” and “Dream” stamped on the rocks.

Jordan said of the project “collaborating with the iconic Spike Lee on this short film for Coach was an inspirational experience. Spike’s art has moved the cultural dial for decades. I’m proud of the powerful messaging of this film and to be working alongside a brand that cares about putting that narrative into the world as much as I do.”

Sporting a leather jacket and matching trousers from Stuart Vever’s SS19 collection for the house, Jordan rides through the desert outside Los Angeles on a motorcycle in the 90-second film.

The “Words Matter” film kicks off a series of videos from Coach and friends of the house and are shot by Lee’s own children, Jackson and Satchel, following in their father’s directional footsteps. The project aims to showcase powerful words, personal to each subject, and to extend the brand’s core message.

