Gareth Pugh and Farfetch Breathe New Life Into ‘80s Icon Claude Montana

There's an exciting new drop from Farfetch and Byronesque, as the tech giant and vintage retailer have come together to reproduce a limited edition capsule of the most emblematic pieces from Claude Montana’s heyday.

An inspiration to everybody from Alexander McQueen to Marc Jacobs, the groundbreaking French designer defined the silhouette of an era. While not the first to use those ‘80s shoulders and shapes, he was without a doubt the most memorable.

“The 1980s really set the tone for design substance, integrity and craftsmanship,’ says Gill Linton, co-founder of Byronesque. “It’s so important to preserve those high standards of design and creativity.”

Forgoing London Fashion Week for the first time in thirteen years in favour of the project, Gareth Pugh was commissioned as Creative Consultant.

A clear admirer of Montana’s work, Pugh’s recent collections (cc: FW18) have featured strong shoulders, power silhouettes and oversized hoods with a daring use of leather.

Given his admiration and strong desire for authenticity, Pugh went as far to use the same machines Montana used back in the day, of which only two remain, and the same cast of dressmakers and seamstresses to bring this collection together.

To coincide with the launch of the capsule, Nowness has released a short film on the iconography of The House of Montana, with input from Duran Duran, Stephen Miller, Marc Jacobs and Gareth Pugh, among others who have known and admired him.

Available at farfetch.com

---

