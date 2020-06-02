Gamblers’ Paradise: Polo Ralph Lauren Re-Issue The Casino Shirt

Initially released almost three decades ago in 1992, the Polo Ralph Lauren ‘Casino’ shirt is finally making a comeback on the fashion scene. Not that it ever truly went away, the colourful printed apparel has become the pinnacle of ‘90s nostalgia and achieved cult status in the years since it went out of circulation. Since the early '90s, it has been one of the most recognisable and coveted pieces of the decade. Sported by the likes of Fabolous, and Tom Gould of the Brooklyn-based-department-store-robbing Lo Life gang, who raided stores to fuel their Polo Ralph Lauren addiction, the shirt has a rich history in pop culture, fashion and crime.

With a flashy update in new colourways, now green and blue alongside the original red, the collection will only be made available on the Polo Ralph Lauren app.

While previously only available in menswear, the new drop has expanded to women with jackets and skirts alongside the co-ord shirts and shorts for men.

The Polo Ralph Lauren ‘Casino’ capsule will be available exclusively on The Polo app for both iPhone and Android from February 13th at 9am GMT.

