Future Fantasy Festivities At Selfridges

Selfridges envisions a space age holiday season with a new campaign film titled 'Future Fantasy: A Christmas For Modern Time', enlisting the help of American-Australian music video director Nabil Elderkin.

Starring an ensemble cast of pioneering creatives including Clash’s latest cover star Miguel, girl with the dragon tattoo Noomi Rapace, Dior menswear creative director Kim Jones, fashion publisher Jefferson Hack and spoken word artist Little Simz.

Scenes juxtapose between an intimate, ice coloured dinner party hosted by Rapace and Miguel, with guests wearing Dior in honour of the Hammersmith born designer, and a dark, neon rave with attendees clad in Gucci and Valentino; with a voiceover from Little Simz.

