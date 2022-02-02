Front Row at Dior FW22 with IDK

Famous for the most innovative and exciting collaborations in the industry, Kim Jones surprised spectators at Dior’s 75th-anniversary show with a “solo” show of 50 looks. A more muted collection than we’re used to from the Creative Director, each look took part in a modern retelling of classic house codes, suggesting Monsieur Dior as the true collaborator for the season.

Relaxed sweats and sporty apparel under clean layering made for a sleek, straightforward reinterpretation of the house’s signature designs for a more casual generation.

Many references to Monsieur Dior’s love of gardening could be found under the neon green lights of the runway. From a supple leather bag designed perfectly to hold a bouquet of roses, to sheer layers embroidered with floral designs and a flowery take on the Birkenstock gardening shoe, the founding couturier could be found throughout the collection.

We caught up with IDK, the LA-based rapper, lyricist and producer after the show to discuss his thoughts on the collection, his creativity and style and what we can expect from him this year.

Sabrina Soormally: What did you think of the show today?

IDK: The Dior show was amazing! You know, I was focused on the design and the clothing and had a chance to see a lot of the stuff in the showroom prior. It was amazing to see it on the models the day of the show.

SS: What has been your favourite look/piece shown on the runway?

IDK: My favourite look probably had to be one of the first few black looks that came out the model had on a really shiny jacket. I also really love what Stephen Jones did with the hats. That was a very amazing thing. You know, it's like bringing back the 50s style, but it had a modern twist to it; he did an amazing job on that.

SS: What do you find the most exciting about what Kim Jones is doing for menswear at Dior?

IDK: I think what I find most exciting about what Kim Jones is doing for menswear Dior is that he is taking a chic but still flashy approach. It's like parts of it are flashy as far as the parts that need to be & that's my entire style in everything that I do, so it was amazing seeing him bring that to life. You know, over at Dior for this collection, but in general, I love the fact that he's also a sneakerhead. He understands the culture, but he also knows how to blend that without losing the essence of what Dior is. And that's what I respect the most about him.

SS: Since working with Dior, how has your style evolved?

IDK: Working with Dior was amazing, from speaking with Kim all the way down to seeing the show. I went to the Dior showroom for my clothes, and I was able to put my looks together. They trusted me; they didn't tell me too much of what to do, and I respect that and love that about Dior. I love to wear my durag with different suits and suit jackets. And I'm known for wearing sneakers with suits a lot. So we just combined all of that.

SS: How did growing up in Maryland affect your style and your sound?

IDK: Growing up in Maryland affects my style and sound a lot. From the way we tie our shoelaces to cuffing our pants, it's like a specific thing that only people in the DC/Maryland area do. It's the same thing with the sound, but it comes out more musically with the accent and the way I rap sometimes the flow.

SS: You have roots and family in London; has this also had a big influence on you creatively?

IDK: London has a big influence on me creatively just because it's a specific vibe, and I think the people there have really good taste in music. So when I listen to the radio in London, I listen to the BBC. It's a totally different vibe than whatever was going on where I'm from. I really like Pa Salieu, I've been listening to him heavily, and his videos are crazy. That's somebody that I actually fuck with and also somebody that I would want to work with at some point.

SS: Where do you look for inspiration?

IDK: For inspiration, it can be anywhere from art to fashion. Lately, I've been designing my new house in LA, and a lot of the things that I put in it in my home are for inspiration. I have a room where I have a bunch of records that I've never heard before, and I play them randomly to hear things that I've never heard before and get ideas.

SS: You recently released the Deluxe Edition of your album in October; how did the Deluxe expand on the original, and why was it important to release it?

IDK: I expanded it by making longer versions of songs that people said were shorter, adding verses, and then challenging myself to do that while working at Harvard on my Music Business Program. It was a challenge to show that I could meet that challenge, and it was also important because I wanted to give the fans a little extra for supporting me so much on the last one.

SS: How close does your final product usually come to your initial vision?

IDK: That depends; it's all case by case. Everything is never the same; certain things come a certain way, some things come a different way. It just really boils down to how I feel about the music. It could be a thing that I do that's an interlude that's simple, or it can be something that I do that takes an entire journey, and it's an entirely different song when you get it.

SS: What can we look forward to from you this year?

IDK: I'm working on a lot of music with a producer that I love and respect, and hopefully, you'll get to see that very soon.

Visit dior.com