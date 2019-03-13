Fred Perry X Le Kilt Part II

For the second time in less than six months, Fred Perry and cult British brand Le Kilt have collaborated on a limited edition capsule collection.

The line focuses on timeless designs, the idea of using, repairing and re-wearing, passing down from generation to generation, we can expect stemming from the punk heroines of the 1970s, think Kim Rogers meets Jane Birkin.

The iconic Fred Perry shirt, polo shirt and original track jacket are all reimagined with soft panelling, rough cuts and patchwork detailing, and each piece is finished with the signature Le Kilt safety pin for the spliced aesthetic.

Le Kilt founder and creative director Sam McCoach has named the Mixed Tartan Tennis Skirt as her favourite, adapted from the original sports style, mother-of-pearl buttons and with the aesthetic of a classic kilt, she describes the piece as “hard and girly at the same time – which is everything the post-punk movement was about.”

