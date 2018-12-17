Fred Perry Announces New Miles Kane Collaboration

Fred Perry and Miles Kane are coming together once more for a capsule collection in the New Year.

Inspired by Kane’s inimitable sense of style and bold stage presence as a frontman, the new collection is due to dtop January 31st 2019.

In addition, Fred Perry have been hosting Miles Kane at various stores throughout the UK in celebration of his new album launch. Fred Perry have been hosting the The Last Shadow Puppets frontman for intimate, acoustic givs at stores across the country.

Starting out In Glasgow, followed by Manchester, Liverpool and finishing at London’s Henrietta Street store. Fans were invited for an exclusive meet and greet and album signing with Kane.

For more information visit fredperry.com and watch this space for a sneak peak of the collection January.

---

