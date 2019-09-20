For The Love Of Pepsi, and DSquared2
Dean and Dan, the dynamic duo behind Canadian label Dsquared2, are purveyors of good taste and nostalgic clothing - take their Mert & Marcus 1994 collection for instance. The brotherly design team are coming back with another nineties inspired capsule, this time pairing with soft drink afficianados Pepsi.
The limited edition capsule, due to be released in the spring of next year, will feature 42 items, ranging from sweatshirts, tees and denim basics to patent bum bags. Just for the occasion, D&D (Dean and Dan) have designed a hybrid-duo-brand label incorporating a maple leaf into the iconic Pepsi logo.
The brands have released a taste, but you'll have to wait until the new year to see the rest.
