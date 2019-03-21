Florence Welch Stars In Gucci’s Jewellery Campaign

Gucci have released their latest jewellery campaign, starring brand favourite and longtime friend of the Italian house, Florence Welch. The singer, songwriter and producer is photographed by Colin Dodgson in bohemian clothing and championing the latest sartorial offerings from the brand.

Directed by Christopher Simmonds, Welch reclines on beds of cushions and decorative fabrics, surrounded by colourful furnishings and alluring trinkets. The brand ambassador is adorned in rings, necklaces and bracelets from the Le Marché des Merveilles, Gucci Ouroboros, Gucci Flora and Dionysus fine jewellery collections and the house’s silver jewellery collection.

Visit gucci.com

---

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.