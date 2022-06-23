FLANNELS Opens New Megastore In Liverpool

Today, luxury retailer FLANNELS opens the doors of its brand new Liverpool megastore. Covering seven floors and 120,000 square feet, the dynamic space boasts a vast beauty hall, three restaurants, one bar, a world-first Barry’s Bootcamp, a ‘tweakments’ destination courtesy of the celebrity renowned Dr Esho and a soon-to-be-unveiled roof terrace.

FLANNELS continues to be a ground-breaking force in fashion, beauty and wellness as it brings its biggest investment yet to the North of England. Prioritising accessibility above else, customers can expect luxury brands including Balenciaga, Off-White, Jacquemus, LaQuan Smith and 16Arlington alongside Loewe and Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler who will be making their debut in the North of England.

“This is a milestone moment for our business,” says Michael Murray, FLANNELS’ Chief Executive. “The scale, service proposition and brand offering to be discovered at FLANNELS Liverpool is truly in a league of its own - I can’t wait for our customers to see it. With the opening of each of these experience-orientated flagships, we’re doubling down on our commitment to ‘new luxury’, on our understanding of youth culture, and on the valued proposition we give to brands: access to untapped audiences.”

“For FLANNELS Liverpool, we wanted to create the most unique store to date. The concept was always to curate a store that was pushing the boundaries of any other in the UK – to be a playground for luxury. Our beauty hall, which is now our biggest pursuit into the market, is unlike any other store in the world - we wanted to ensure that we could create an ultra-modern visual identity that brings beauty into the spotlight as only Flannels Beauty can. From the outside, we have ensured that key details were restored from this beautiful ‘‘late Georgian architecture’’ to the contrast of our curated modern window displays” notes Jack Bridges, FLANNELS Creative Consultant and partner at luxury designers, Argent.

Check out images of the new store below and visit FLANNELS Liverpool from today.

FLANNELS, 15 Parker Street, Liverpool, L1 1DJ.