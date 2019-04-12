Five Minutes With Raye Before The British Fashion Awards

At just 22 years old, South-London-born singer turned model and Grammy nominated songwriter (for Beyoncé nonetheless) Raye is on an unstoppable high. Only a few short years into her career, she has already seen over a billion streams for collaborations with the likes of Charli XCX and John Legend, alongside her own hits, including ‘Love Me Again’ and ‘Cigarette’. Fresh from supporting Khalid on the sold out 'Free Spirit World Tour' this summer, it appears she's only just getting started.

We caught up with the incredibly talented songstress as she got ready for her first time at the British Fashion Awards. Decked out in a green gown by Vivienne Westwood for FLANNELS (Raye recently starred in the FLANNELS campaign), and exuding golden age Hollywood glamour, Raye chatted with us about everything from fashion, working with Queen Bey, to what we can expect from her in 2020.

Sabrina Soormally: This is your first time at the Fashion Awards, are you excited?

Raye: I'm very excited. I've got a tight corset on, so I feel twice as excited. Can't take too much air in my lungs though, so got to calm down.

SS: What look are you going for tonight?

R: I'm going for 50's/60's Hollywood glam. I'm really into this style right now; I love the shapes. Westwood does a fabulous synched waist, which is perfect for my vibe.

SS: Tell me about your relationship with Vivienne Westwood, the brand and the woman herself, have you always been a fan?

R: I have always been a fan. There are actually quite a lot of close family ties. Westwood was the first fashion show I sat in the front row for when I was maybe 17. A lot of my best friends work with her at the brand. One of my best friend's is her goddaughter, so I've met her a few times. She's an icon and she's fabulous. I'm hoping to create some music for her one day too. I'm in awe of the boundaries she broke and how she can do punk and edgy but still feminine and fitted at the same time. It's always outside the box; I love Westwood a lot.

SS: How has growing up in South London shaped your personal style?

R: Growing up in South London, there was a lot of street-wear, I used to wear loads of it. I think that impacted my bagginess and experimenting with silhouettes. If you combine South London and my inspirations it's an really interesting combination.

SS: What are you most looking forward to about tonight?

R: Some lovely food and socialising with amazing people. And getting to wear my beautiful dress on the red carpet, it's green so I hope it stands out!

SS: Who do you predict will win brand of the year?

R: Kim Jones killed it with Dior this year. But I love everything Prada has done this year. I'm constantly in that shop every month, and I want to buy everything!

SS: What’s your favourite thing about awards shows?

R: Everybody gets really drunk and loses their inhibitions, so it's a lovely social!

SS: This year looks like it’s been a real whirlwind, you worked with Beyoncé and were nominated for a Grammy for it and now you’re wearing Westwood to the British Fashion Awards, what’s been your highlight of 2019?

R: Working with Beyoncé is definitely a major highlight. Beyoncé is a legend and for me to contribute 0.0000 of anything is crazy. We got on like a house on fire which is absolutely nuts because she is my idol.

SS: What are you most excited for in 2020?

R: Releasing more music. I have loads more coming. I'm actually dropping a new song next week, which is kind of my first song for 2020. Also spending more time in the UK as I've been travelling SO much this year.

*Photographs by Matt Brann

