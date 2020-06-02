Fiorucci Announces Fourth Collaboration With Adidas Originals

Italian cult fashion brand Fiorucci are kicking off 2020 with a bang. Following on from the announcement of British designer Daniel W. Fletcher as the new menswear artistic director, the disco-centric brand has announced the fourth in a series of collaborative drops with adidas Originals. This collection centres on the redesign of adidas’ iconic Stan Smith sneaker. A nod to the revivalist direction that Fletcher is steering the brand, Fiorucci’s archival alien print features heavily throughout on shoes and apparel.

A celebration of Fiorucci’s rich archive and adidas Original’s knack for sleek, stylish designs, Adidas x Fiorucci champions relaxed and oversized shapes worn with tight leather pants and bold, graphic Fiorucci prints.

The Stan Smith gets a futuristic upgrade in with the Fiorucci Alien graphic and exclusive Adidas x Fiorucci laces.

Available in-store and online from 7th February 2020. #AdidasOriginalsbyFiorucci

Visit fiorucci.com and adidas.com

