Finn Wolfhard Is The New Face Of Saint Laurent

Looks like we’re not the only ones who have been eagerly waiting for the new season of Netflix’s Stranger Things (July 4th – mark your calendars). Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello has tapped Finn Wolfhard, a.k.a. Mike Wheeler of Hawkins, Indiana, to front the brand’s FW19 menswear campaign.

The frontman of Canadian rock band Calpurnia and Clash digital cover star follows closely behind Keanu Reeves and Travis Scott before him. Shot by legendary fashion photographer David Sims, the campaign debuted on Instagram and depicts Wolfhard in a mod pinstripe suit and a biker-varsity-hybrid jacket.

Check out the accompanying video campaign below, and stay tuned for the new YSL menswear collection, showing in LA on June 6th.

