Fila Reboot Magic Line Collection With Too Hot Vintage

It’s no secret that Zack Morris is my dream husband; I don’t hide it very well. He set the bar: perfectly quaffed, well dressed, California surfer with a mischievous side who also rescued wildlife from catastrophic oil spills and filmed surreal PSAs against drugs. Not so easy to find in Hackney...

That’s why we at Clash are so excited about the Fila Magic Line reboot.

The sportswear brand dug deep into their archive and brought back the legendary Magic Line from their skiwear range in the late 80s.

With the help of Vintage Retailer Ollie Evans of Too Hot, the brand has given new life to the vibrant colours and intense patterns from 1988 with modern cuts and fabrics, while keeping the integrity of the initial line and iconic Fila accessories such as the Annapurna bum bag and patterned peak cap.

Eligible single Cali surfers looking to beat the cold snap please buy now at the below retailers:

fila.co.uk

toohotlimited.com

Selfridges

Caliroots, Sweden

Shinzo, Paris

