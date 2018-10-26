FILA And Schott NYC Release Motorsport Capsule

The new Fila x Schott collaboration is giving us nostalgic dreams of hitting the road just like bad girl biker Marianne Faithfull and finding our very own Jax Teller.

Over a century since both heritage brands were founded, this collection marks the first time that the sport and leather giants have come together, creating a truly authentic motorsport inspired line.

The expertly crafted capsule channels the signature red white and blue colour blocking which FILA is known for with Schott NYC’s classic silhouettes. The pieces are co-branded with bold lettering taped across the racing jackets and bombers.

The standout winner from the collection has to be the black shearling jacket with FILA Schott taped across the seams.

Punk couple Zara McKenzie and boyfriend Dylan Proudfoot both go Naked Under Leather for the campaign and video.

- - -

FILA x SCHOTT from RICH EVANS on Vimeo.

- - -

