Launched in 2013 by one of the biggest names in LA streetwear, Jerry Lorenzo’s label Fear of God prides itself in simple, versatile styles at a reasonable price without compromising on quality. His latest drop, a series of simple loungewear pieces under the ESSENTIALS line provides the building blocks for a minimalistic cool-kid wardrobe in soft earthy tones with a smooth applique logo present on each piece for a stylish finish. The simple, covetable pieces are designed to be layered or worn alone in a versatile, smooth, neutral colour palette. Check out our rundown of the key pieces from the collection available at klekt.com

A good tee is a wardrobe staple, a timeless classic. This long-fit in khaki-olive from the ESSENTIALS collection is perfect worn alone with great denim or for layering. The understated block logo gives the simple t-shirt a slight edge, making it a key in minimalistic streetwear. Available here for £69. Who hasn't found themselves in dire need of some good quality sweatpants to see them through lockdown. The perfect transitional piece between pyjamas and getting fully dressed for the day, the Fear of God ESSENTIALS drawstring sweatpants in khaki olive radiate a warm air, the perfect muted piece to wear from sheets to street (for any surprise ventures into the great outdoors). Available here for £167.

The Fear of God ESSENTIALS hoodie the a great layering piece for cold winter months in the house or for dashing out to the shop in style. The muted applique logo across the chest and on the sleeves gives a soft, subtle touch for minimalist streetwear afficianados. Available here for £169.

