Farfetch launches 'Pre-Order' in an effort to minimise fashion's carbon footprint

Global luxury fashion retailer Farfetch is stepping into the future as it launches ‘Pre-Order’ as part of its ‘Positively Farfetch’ campaign.

In an effort to minimise fashion’s global environmental and waste impact, Farfetch is flipping the switch, putting the customer at the forefront of the sale, and only making available what has already been sold. Alongside the new Pre-Order initiative is a completely carbon neutral campaign, the retailer made sure that not a single sample was shipped for the campaign and digital reach - with influencers only using digital assets of the Pre-Order styles.

Offered throughout the season and providing early access to the latest luxury products to Farfetch customers, the initiative aims to elevate customer experience and build engagement by prioritising its base and positioning Farfetch as the place to access the latest products fresh off the runway.

New Pre-Order styles will be available to shop monthly and will ship approximately four weeks after purchase, customers will be given early access to collections with monthly previews of upcoming seasons. As the initiative takes off today, ten brands have been confirmed so far - including Nanushka, Balenciaga, Khaite, Off-White, Palm Angels and Oscar de la Renta.

Visit Farfetch Pre-Order now.