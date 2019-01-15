Farfetch Has Teamed Up with Byronesque To Re-Launch Vexed Generation

Farfetch and British vintage store Byronesque have launched an eleven piece re-issued capsule from Vexed Generation.

Founded in 1994 by Adam Thorpe and Joe Hunter, the streetwear label was originally seen as a kind of armour for London’s creative class, with pieces made from military grade high-tenacity nylon and with utility details. In true V for Vendetta fashion, the designs feature hoods, high necks and balaclavas.

Launched in a time with deep distrust for the state and in response to unethical CCTV surveillance, the designs were intended to provoke political debate, following Kanye West’s famed attempts to track down a Vexed bag last September and today’s political climate, it’s the perfect time for the brand to resurface.

Available at farfetch.com

