Farfetch’s 2019 Holiday Campaign Is A Platform For Good

WIth a wholesome holiday campaign, Farfetch is looking to cement its position as the go-to platform for diverse storytelling and sustainable practice. Sitting at the heart of the company’s ‘Communities’ initiative is the concept of non-traditional families, and this season Farfetch is celebrating the all families with a campaign centred on three mutti-generational creatives and their chosen family support systems and showcasing the best of the platform’s seasonal offerings.

Artist, writer, art director and event organiser Lotte Anderson takes centre stage with her Ladbroke Grove girls, modelling their curated partywear edit. The campaign also features System magazine founder and outspoken fashion industry commentator Elizabeth von Guttman with her own real-life family, and New Found Form members Jordan Bickors and Josh Barnesof among an army of young creatives shaping London’s streetwear scene today.

Coinciding with the familial campaign, Farfetch are celebrating Giving Tuesday (December 3rd) with a socially conscious gift guide. Inspired by Fashion Revolution, a global movement campaigning to increase transparency in the fashion industry in order to transform the way we source, produce and consume clothing.

Proceeds from the gift guide will be donated to Fashion Revolution to help with their ongoing work campaigning for a fashion industry that values people, the environment, creativity and profit in equal measure.

