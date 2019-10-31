EXCLUSIVE: Orville Peck Rides Onto The Jewellery Scene

Orville Peck; the enigmatic country star turning heads with self-made leather fringe masks and intoxicating, languid vocals, is venturing into the fashion scene with an exclusive capsule collection. Designed in collaboration with his long time pal, (the pair met in North Carolina over ten years ago) and jewellery mogul Pamela Love, the collection is available from this month.

Both inspired by American folklore, Peck with his dreamy country sounds and Love with her signature motif pieces, the capsule celebrates Peck’s signature masked look and Love’s influences in Mexican silver traditions. Four varying styles, in large and small and both brass and sterling silver feature a masked, hat wearing Peck.

Available at pamelalove.com and orvillepeckmerch.com

