Escape Reality With A Futuristic Capsule From Fendi and Gentle Monster

Fendi has teamed up with Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster to release a unisex sunglasses capsule that propels us into a surrealist utopian future.

The collection blends fine Italian craftsmanship with modern innovative design that the Seoul based eyewear brand is known for, giving us two unisex styles in a range of colourways. Gentle Fendi No. 1 is an ultra-slim Matrix design with slick dark frames and colourful logo strips. Gentle Fendi No. 2 is a more classic aviator with thin frames and a colourful acetate bridge.

Contemporary Russian artist collective AES+F transport us into a world of classical futurism with their accompanying image campaign and film. Lucid models hide behind Gentle Fendi frames while playing catch with floating alien creatures amid classical architecture and a minimal modernist sky.

If you’re lucky enough to be in Seoul during the launch, head over to the pop Gentle Fendi Caffé pop up for custom drinks and desserts including a Steccolecco gelato bar A series of interactive installations titled ‘The Observer’ will also be taking centre stage at the Gentle Monster flagship in Beijing between 7th May and 1st June.

Visit from fendi.com and gentlemonster.com

---

