Endearing And Ethically Minded: Cou Cou Intimates Introduces Valentine's Campaign

Introducing a new, endearing intimates brand named Cou Cou Intimates. Blurring the lines between underwear and lingerie, Cou Cou Intimates is rethinking the rigid dichotomy that rules the daily lives of women everywhere. Driven by accessibility, simplicity and empowerment, the brand aims to do away with the notion that we can be either sexy or comfortable, designing a line of elevated intimates that don’t compromise on either.

Refined, simple and timeless, Cou Cou’s pieces are designed in Pointelle with 90’s high-rise silhouettes and cuts and are available in black and white colourways. A range of elevated intimates from Thongs to High-Rise styles, Cou Cou ensures flattering cuts are always comfortable but never boring, trimmed in delicate french lace with soft bows finishing each piece.

This month, Cou Cou has unveiled its Valentine’s Day campaign. A celebration of love and acceptance, it displays a cosy, laid back sexiness that puts the wearer first. “Traditionally Valentine’s Day has been a celebration of romantic relationships and an occasion to dress up” a release from the brand says. “This year, Cou Cou wants to celebrate the undies we wear every day. For us, not them.”

A modern brand with sustainability and ethical practice at its core, Cou Cou is also dedicated to tackling the issue of sustainability in underwear. The most purchased and disposed of garments most would be shocked to discover that only 2% of underwear is sustainably sourced. That’s why Cou Cou ensures that every piece is made from 100% GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified Organic Cotton in place of synthetic fibres - not only comfortable and breathable but 100% compostable. The brand’s website has even more details on how to sustainably care for and eventually dispose of garments when you’re ready.

Available at coucouintimates.com