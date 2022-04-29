Emily Ratajkowski Is The Face Of Michael Kors x Ellesse

Michael Kors presents a ‘70s inspired athletic capsule in collaboration with Italian sportswear brand ellesse. Combining Michael Kors’ classic American luxury with the fine craftsmanship and sporting know-all of ellesse, the collection provides a modern take on retro athleisure.

Set within tones of dark navy and crisp white interspersed with bright oranges and reds, the collection is evocative of hazy summer evenings. The 24-piece capsule consists of bold track jackets and pants, vintage-inspired swimsuits and accessories such as chunky sneakers, logo slides and neon bucket hats. A bespoke wave pattern dual logo can be found on bags and accessories throughout and draws the collection back to the ‘70s.

Captured on a Miami tennis court, a group of young artists including model Emily Ratajkowski and Brooklyn-based rapper Jay Critch exude cool optimism and energy in the campaign styled by Mel Ottenberg and shot by renowned fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey.

The Michael Kors x ellesse collection will be brought to life through a series of global pop-up installations and activations next month.

Stay tuned for updates and an campaign video set to the sounds of Jay Critch and starring Emily Ratajkowski, Jay Critch, Lexi Boling, Herzen Clerge, Lucas Ucedo Wolftyla and Kemio.

#DOUBLES #MKxELLESSE

