Eastpak x MM6 Maison Margiela

After debuting a series of accessories on the AW21 runway, MM6 Maison Margiela has finally unveiled a collaboration with Eastpak.

Exploring the same ‘reversible’ theme from the runway collection, the MM6 Maison Margiela revolves pieces inside out and back to front, twisting iconic shapes from the Eastpak collection, defying the conventions of the classic utilitarian bag brand.

A playful, bold collection that pulls apart and reconstructs the codes of Eastpak’s signature designs - MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak presents five styles in four colourways. Eastpak’s trademark Pak’r bag has been redesigned in two iterations, a shrunken down mini and a larger size with removable shoulder straps, allowing the bag to be made entirely reversible, as is the Springer bum bag. Woven back-to-front MM6 Maison Margiela and Eastpak labels encapsulate the subverted message behind the collection.

MM6 Maison Margiela’s famous origami-inspired tote stands out as the key piece in the collection - reworked in Eastpak canvas with inside-out tags.

Available now at Eastpak.com