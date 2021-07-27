Eastpak x Alpha Industries

Eastpak x Alpha Industries

Remove before flight...

Born of a shared desire to create functional streetwear that would be just as at home on a military airbase as a cityscape, the second collaborative collection from Eastpak and Alpha Industries celebrates functionality and uncompromising style.

Leaning Alpha Industries' nylon shell MA-1 flight jackets, famously worn by pilots and crews of the U.S. armed forces, the patriotic fabric has been repurposed throughout a series of pared back bags and packs. 

Eastpak enlisted fellow American streetwear brand to build on an extensive archive of classic silhouettes with elaborative details and signature design elements. 

A soft greyed out camo print paired with a shocking orange lining, functional shapes with bold "REMOVE BEFORE FLIGHT" tags, this collection is about juxtaposition and smart wearability.

Available now at Eastpak.com

 
