Dunhill Unveils The Abrasion Capsule

For S/S 21, dunhill delivered a collection of utilitarian tailoring and elegant workwear. Following on this season, the luxury menswear heritage brand is revisiting its history on the automotive scene for its latest capsule collection.Â

Paying homage to the brand's S/S 20 campaignÂ Automotive, and the founder's automobile accessories lineÂ Dunhill's Motorities, this collection titledÂ Abrasion is inspired by the metal panels of a car.Â

Applied to a selection of menswear and accessories in bold indigo, crimson and yellow, the abrasion design celebrates the paired back finish of an automobile, abstractly reimagined as an exclusive House print to reflect the unique life of the car.

Abrasion's key pieces range from reimagined iterations of hte iconic Rollagas lighter, a reversible bomber and contemporary jersey pieces.

Available instore and at dunhill.comÂ this month, prices ranging fromÂ Â£250 â€“ Â£1795 / â‚¬295 - â‚¬1,995.

Â

- - -

