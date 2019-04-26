Donald Glover Presents Wear And Tear With adidas Originals

Donald Glover is on an unstoppable high, fresh off the stage from an unforgettable performance at Coachella and the release of his highly anticipated film, Guava Island with Rihanna, the musician, actor, writer, is adding sneaker designer to an ever-growing list of accolades.

Following a big reveal at Coachella, which came complete with an innovative gifting over AirDrop, Glover’s three-piece capsule for adidas Originals is finally available to purchase and as we’ve come to expect from Glover, it is not one to disappoint.

The creative partnership, which began in September of 2018, sees Donald’s reinterpretation of three classic adidas styles, the Nizza, the Continental 80 and the Lacombe. Each pair is reimagined with subtlety; off-white, tone-on-tone canvas, and a series of careful deconstructed details define the collection. Uneven stitching, inside-out golden eye stays and a custom 3-Stripe mark that looks to be hand painted, and unstitched canvas edges the edges to encourage fraying over time, all evoking the comforting feel of worn-in trainers.

“Rich is a concept,” said Donald Glover. “With this project, I wanted to encourage people to think about how their stories can be told on their feet. Value isn’t quantified by what you wear, rather the experiences from them. And you make the decision on what works for you, you live through your own lens. The partnership for me is about being able to exemplify what doing your own thing truly looks and feels like.”

Coinciding with the launch, Glover and adidas have debuted a series of short films starring Glover alongside actress-comedian Mo’Nique, directed by Ibra AKe, the series features a cameo from pro-skateboarder Na-Kel Smith and holds the same concept as the capsule, that we should embrace the “dirt” on our shoes, and in our experiences.

Available at adidas.com and in select adidas stores worldwide.

