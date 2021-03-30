DJ Logan Sama Drops SK Air Max Tailwind V Mix For WellGosh

Saturday April 3rd sees the next instalment of Nikeâ€™s continued partnership with Skepta come to life.

Wellgosh has been blessed to be a part of the collaboration since itâ€™s incarnation back in 2017, when Grimeâ€™s heavyweight reimagined the Air Max 97 with colours and materials that paid homage to a kick from deep down memory lane, the Tuned Max 99, with a design nod to a trip Skepta took to Morocco that left a lasting impression on him.

Since then, Skeppy has worked his magic on the understated Air Max BW (a cult classic kick that wets the appetite of any self respecting sneaker-head thanks to the OG Persian's of old), fusing the air sole unit from the 97 with the upper of the BW. He also played a pivotal part in the bring back of the Nike Air Max Deluxe and the Nike Shox in 2018 and 2019 respectively.Â

This year sees Skepta freshening up the Air Max Tailwind V. Reworking this early 2000â€™s silhouette with a fresh new colourway inspired by the wings of a butterfly, which doubles as a nod to the continual adaptation of both the brand and artist - the transmorphosis from chrysalis form to fully fledged butterfly.

Alongside the SK Air Max Tailwind V sits a cohesive tracksuit story with matching bucket hat that ties in colour blocked side panels featured on the SK Air Max Tailwind Vâ€™s iridescent blue colourway.Â

To celebrate the release of the latest Nike x Skepta collection, Wellgosh asked Logan Sama, their good friend and a DJ who needs no introduction in the world of Grime, to put together another Shop Sounds mix that celebrates the influenceÂ Skepta has had on the scene since day dot.Â

Logan offered his thoughts on the mix:

"I have been working with Skepta ever since he decided to pick up a mic. Being part of that journey has meant I have been blessed to see some incredible work created and experienced some unforgettable performances. It is a pleasure to share a handful of some of my favourite Skepta tracks. Think of this mix as a high speed rollercoaster ride through the theme park of Skepta's discography as an MC."

Nike x Skepta launches 03/04/21 - Sign up now via Wellgosh Launches.

Shop the collection:

Nike x Skepta SK Air Max Tailwind V

Nike x Skepta NRG Bucket Hat

Nike x Skepta NB Track Jacket

Nike x Skepta NB Track Pant

Remaining products will then hit Wellgosh.com/Nike

