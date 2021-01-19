Discover The New Dior-ID Sneaker

Dior has released a new retro-inspired chunky sneaker. With a clean cut silhouette and soft textured details, the white leather shoe is finished with a gold branded logo stamped on the coloured strap.

Marrying a vintage aesthetic with a bold, modern edge, the Dior-ID is a versatile statement, giving a delicate yet sporty look on a chunky platform.

The Dior-ID is available in four classic colours, dark blue, nude, green and red.

Coinciding with the launch, Dior has unveiled special, shoppable lenses on Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook, visit Dior’s social channels to try them out for yourself.

Available in Dior boutiques now, visit Dior.com

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine