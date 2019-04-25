Dior Steps Into The Future With Japanese Artist Hajime Sorayama

Last December the Dior team jetted to Tokyo for the house’s first ever Pre-Fall Menswear show, under the watchful eye of newly crowned Artistic Director Kim Jones.

Models graced a cherry blossom-ed runway; presided over by a 39-and-a-half-foot metallic dino-fembot, designed by Japanese 'superrealist' artist and renowned robot pinup creator, Hajime Sorayama.

To mark the launch of the runway pieces, Dior has released an exclusive capsule collection entitled 'Retro-Futuristic' in collaboration with Sorayama and Jones. A line of accessories and wardrobe staples has been sanctified with the sakura cherry blossom motif, featuring the aforementioned dino-bot peering between the petals. Key pieces to look out for in the collection include a satin bomberjacket, a series of black calfskin pouches and wallets, bandanas, a range of jewellery and the emblematic B23 Dior sneakers.

