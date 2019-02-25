Dior Presents: The Perforated Cannage Men’s Bags Line

The perforated cannage pattern, an iconic woven design first appearing in the time of Napoleon III. The French rattan design saw a re-emergence in the 1940s thanks to the House of Dior; inspired to create elegant seating for clients attending the haute couture showings in the salons at 30 avenue Montaigne, and more recently, on bright red metal chairs in my parent’s kitchen in the early 1990s.

The cannage pattern is characteristic of Christian Dior, appearing on everything from handbags and shoe heels to eye shadow palettes. This summer, transformed under new leadership from Artistic Director Kim Jones, the Perforated Cannage Line is born. Fusing couture and contemporary codes, a laser-cut leather shopper, weekend bag and a pouch will be available in black and tan leather, decorated with the Jones' favourite Kaws bumble bee, and an insert canvas pouch.

