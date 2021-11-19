Dior presents a new menswear space at Harrods

Located on the second floor of London's most iconic luxury department store, the house of Dior invites you to discover a new men's showcase in Harrods.

Dior invites you to a new retail experience in the heart of London's most iconic luxury department store. Located on the second floor of Harrods, the minimalist space is elegant and light with a soft, refined palette of white, beige and sky blue. Set over a delicate Versailles parquet flooring modern plush furnishings, the space showcases the house of Dior as interpreted by Kim Jones. Displaying ready-to-wear, bags and must have accessories from the French maison, the star of the show is the new Dior and Sacai capsule collection. Unveiling a series of hybrid pieces which combine the soft tailoring and elegance of Jones' Dior with the technical sportwear and Japanese style of Sacai, the collection celebrates a creative dialogue and unity between KIm Jones and Sacai founder Chitose Abe.

Visit dior.com