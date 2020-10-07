Dior & Kenny Scharf Take Over The Selfridges Corner Shop

As if we needed another reason to head down to the Selfridges Corner Shop, for May there's a galactic, space-age takeover from the house of Dior. The experiential space from Kim Jones' Dior and American street artist Kenny Scharf is available until the end of the month and features giant balloons, 3D stickers and spectacular sculptures of Scharf's iconic cartoon characters. Beginning with a breathtaking window display, the pop up is centred on Kim Jones' Fall 2021 collection.

During your visit, be sure to check out the interactive motion sensor screen, and Dior pieces exclusive to Selfridges like the B23 sneakers and colourful iterations of our favourite Saddle bag.

Images courtesy of Dior.

Visit dior.com

