Dior invites you to stream the SS22 runway show live

As fashion month enters its fourth and final stage, regular, in-person shows have been a delightful respite from loungewear and working-from-home. The usual high-octane glamour and buzz of editors and models flying from city to city has been downsized significantly to accommodate COVID restrictions and regulations but as always, the most innovative and daring houses are ready with a digital live-stream for keen viewers around the globe.

Dior’s RTW SS22 show will be taking place in Paris today at 2 pm (GMT), available to be live-streamed right here.