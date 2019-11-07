Dior FW19 Campaign Features Work By Raymond Pettibon

For the latest Christian Dior menswear campaign, Artistic Director Kim Jones pays tribute to the house’s founder and namesake, honouring his first vocation as an art collector and gallerist. Lensed by Steven Meisel, the FW19 campaign sees canvases dripping in fresh paint, and floors covered in captivating pieces by cult-punk-artist Raymond Pettibon. The New York based icon of the 1970s Californian punk scene reimagines the Dior logo on blank canvases and through collaborative designs in the collection.

“We selected some of our favourite pieces of Raymond’s work which had never been seen or shown before because they were things I loved,” says Kim Jones of the collaboration.

