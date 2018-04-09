Dior Announces the First Men's Pre-Fall Show in Tokyo

Dior is scheduled to hold their Pre-Fall 2019 men’s show in Tokyo on 30th November.

Kim Jones is stepping up the game for menswear this year. In his second collection for the French Fashion House, the newly appointed Artistic Director is throwing it way back into the brand’s archives and giving a nod to a the founder’s well documented love for Japan and it’s culture.

Dior himself was greatly influenced by a Japanese artist named Utamaro, so captivated by his work, he began to make dresses from exceptional fabrics from the Kyoto weaving workshop of Tatsummara.

“A fashion show in Tokyo is the best way to present and celebrate my first Dior Pre-Fall men’s show. Japan is a magical country that I know quite well and that I love particularly for its incredible and unique culture, history and nature, which have always been very fascinating and a great source of inspiration to me,” said Kim.

No more than two days before the Pre-Fall show, a Dior men’s pop-up will be opening at the Istean department store in Tokyo. Opening on 28th November for two weeks, it will showcase Jones’s first Pre-Fall collection, and will also be available at the House of Dior in Ginza from 1st December 2018.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JupPkqmNjno" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>

