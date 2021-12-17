Dior Announces Kylian Mbappé As Global Ambassador

Today the House of Dior announces the appointment of world champion footballer Kylian Mbappé as a Global Brand Ambassador.

At just 22 years old, the French footballer already has an enviable list of accomplishments under his belt. As one of the most favoured and sought after players on the French national team, Mbappé was designated Best Young Player by Fifa in 2018 and won the Kope trophy for Bes Under 21 Player of the Year Worldwide. In November of this year, Mbappé scored the first quartet of goals since 1958 in a match that would qualify France for the 2022 World Cup.

Mbappé has become well known for his charitable initiatives, sponsoring the “Premiers De Cordée” Association which provides sporting initiatives for hospitalised children and on January 20th 2020 launched his own association, “Inspired by KM” which aims to help and inspire children.

Dior announced the exciting partnership with a statement praising Kylian Mbappé and Dior’s shared values of “exacting standards and generosity.”

Visit dior.com