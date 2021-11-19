We’re living in the era of Kim Jones, and Kim Jones is never one to shy away from a collaboration. From Fendance and Skims to Nike and Stussy at Dior, we’ve seen a neverending line of blockbuster and industry-shaking collections from a man who somehow manages to run two luxury Maisons on schedule alongside countless drops.

The latest offering from Jones comes in the form of a 57 piece menswear collection with Japanese label Sacai. Engaging a creative dialogue between Jones and Sacai founder Chitose Abe, the collection named “Dior and Sacai” illustrates the captivating meeting of two artists across a subtle, muted colour palette of primarily black and white.

Marrying the savoir-fair and tailoring of Dior with the sporty and technical innovation of Sacai, the collection is youthful and finished with a refined couture element from the French Maison. Playing with textures, denim enhances workwear cuts and long, tailored silhoeuttes. Classic Dior pieces like the berets by Stephen Jones are revisited in a

soft satin finish. The saddle bags have been reborn in vibrant shades of orange and olive with sporty touches reminiscent of Sacai’s famous bomber jacket.

The collection is finished with a dual-branded logo that figures the Sacai “I” into the Dior emblem, embodying a new perspective on two giants in the fashion discourse, framed by Dior’s heritage.

Availablw now, visit dior.com