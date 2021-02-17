Diet Prada Teams Up With Yellowpop for a Neon Homeware Collab.

A match made in heaven, both fashion culture commentators Diet Prada and neon homeware connoisseurs Yellowpop have made a name for themselves and built dedicated followings on Instagram. Utilising social media to build their brands with catchy pieces, it seems only fitting that the two Instagram superstars would come together for a special collaboration.

Â

The limited edition Yellowpop x Diet Prada collection consists of six designs inspired by fashionâ€™s global cities. Acting as digital postcards through the pandemic and travel restrictions, when weâ€™re not able to actually attend fashion weeks the teams commissioned five creatives in five key cities around the world to capture the branded neon signs against their city backdrops.Â

Â

The creatives were tasked with encapsulating their own interpretations of the pieces, with phrases such as â€˜Prada or Nadaâ€™, â€˜Bellissimaâ€™ and â€˜Jâ€™Adoreâ€™ all hold significant meaning to the Diet Prada brand.Â

Â

The six piece capsule is available now here.

Â

Â

Â

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine