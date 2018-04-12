Diadora Presents Fluo Pack for AW18

DIadora are excited to announce the launch of their Fluo Pack line. The exclusive capsule celebrates the 90s alongside classic Diadora silhouettes.

Reminiscent of all of our favourite late 80s, early 90s sitcoms, Clarissa Explains It All, Saved By The Bell, The Fresh Prince... this collection boasts bright neon colours against a wild geometric set, giving a 21st century update to the looks with careful accents such as neon fishnets and careful branding on the backs and arms of hoodies.

The limited edition collection focuses on two classic Diadora sneaker styles, the Rebound Ace, a tennis shoe transformed into staple streetwear over the years. And the Whizz Run, a FW18 update on the Mythos 370, Diadora’s iconic 90s running shoe.

Both styles come in two colourways each, with neon accents on each pair.

