Daniel Lee to leave Bottega Veneta in surprise move

Bottega Veneta's parent company Kering announced that Daniel Lee would be leaving the brand after three years as creative director.

"Bottega Veneta and Daniel Lee are announcing their joint decision to end their collaboration" a statement from the group said. "[Daniel] brought new energy to the house and greatly contributed to the new momentum that Bottega Veneta is enjoying today."

Since joining the fashion house in July of 2018, Lee's pervasive designs have transformed runways and high street trends alike with inescapable pillow bags, mules and woven leather pieces. Offering a fresh perspective and dynamic modernism to the Italian luxury fashion house, Lee transformed Bottega into one of the coveted and ubiquitous brands on the market, with everybody from Rihanna and Little Simz to Hailey Bieber and Travis Scott sporting his designs. In his three short years at the helm of Bottega, Lee introduced a daring new approach to high fashion, erasing brand social channels and introducing his Salon and Issue releases.

Hired by Bottega from his role as Womenswear Director at Phoebe Philo's Celine, fashion insiders had high expectations for the young designer and Lee did not disappoint - he was nominated for and won a record four awards at the 2019 British Fashion Awards including Designer of the Year and Brand of the Year.

"My time at Bottega Veneta has been an incredible experience" said Lee in a statement. "I am grateful to have worked with an exceptional and talented team and I am forever thankful to everyone who was part of creating our vision. Thank you to Francois-Henri Pinault for all his support, and for the opportunity to be part of Bottega Veneta's story."

A release from Kering only states "a new creative organisation for the house will be announced soon."