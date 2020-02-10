Crep Protect - Ultimate Wipe 32 Pack Launches

One thing we go through a lot of at CLASH HQ at the moment is wipes of all shapes and sizes. Our recycing bins in the office are testament to that fact.

It is therefore welcome news to see Crep Protect have launched the Ultimate Wipe 32 packs and refillable tin just in time for Autumn and Winter weather to really kick in.

Previously only available as a 12 pack, with the city as grimey as it is like other custmers we were burning through those twelve too quickly.

Suitable for use on leather, canvas, nylon, and a host of other materials, the wipes are loaded with Crep Protect's solution and tackle scuffs, mark and dirt with ease.

The texture side of the cloth also uses a dappled effect in the material of the wipe to lift more stubborn blemishes. That cotton freshness pervades your trainers afterwards, it's truly a satisfying feeling.

The new re-fillable metal dispenser holds up to 32 wipes, meaning you should be fresh every day of the month whatever the weather throws at you.

Available now on the highstreet from JD Sports and Crep Protect online for £15.00

- - -