Crep Protect Ultimate Pack Launches

The innovative business minds and shoe care aficionados behind Crep Protect continue to reign supreme in the field of shoe maintenance.

With an instantly recognisable name and logo, the brand remains a favourite among true sneaker-heads and likeminded spotless footwear fans.

On a never-ending quest to keep you kicks as fresh as you are, the premium sneaker care giants are releasing the new ‘Ultimate’ Kit.

Comprising of seven pieces, the ‘Ultimate’ box contains everything you need for every scuff and scratch: a special cleaning solution, protection pills, a premium hog brush, protect erasers, protect wipes and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

The Crep Protect Ultimate Box is available now at endclothing.com and crepprotect.com

Sign up to Clash Live on Wednesday 26th February and pop down to catch a Crep Protect mini-surgery in effect courtesy of the Clash team!

In the meantime watch a rare pair of AF1 Clots being put through trauma without looking any worse for wear...

- - -

WIN

We have two (2) Crep Protect Ultimate kits to giveaway, to enter simply fill in your details into the form below, contest will run for 14 days.

Good luck!