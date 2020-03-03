Crep Protect Offers Free Customisation At Adidas LDN Flagship Store This Weekend

Crep Protect returns to the adidas_LDN flagship store this weekend with a host of customisation options served up in-house.

CroxxHatch is back at it painting colourful conmpositions directly onto sneakers and throw some custom camouflage and your initials onto a Superstar silhouette.

To celebrate International Women's Day, anyone purchasing a pair of customised Superstars gets a Crep Protect Ultimate Kit included with their purchase.

Creators will have the opportunity to pick from a vast array of designs brought to life with your own personal flourishes right before your eyes.

Also in-store the Crep Protect mighty cleaning thrones will be nearby ready to bring your worn out kicks back to life.

