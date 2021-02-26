Crep Protect Launch Sneaker Service Space With adidas

A surprise arrival from Crep Protect, the world’s leading premium sneaker care brand who’ve been keeping our footwear box fresh despite plenty of muddy woodland walks this past year, comes in the form of an interactive collaboration with adidas. The new Sneaker Service space, located in adidas’ new Dubai flagship store, the first flagship in the region.

Looking to transcend your traditional shopping experience, the Crep Protect x adidas Sneaker Service space offers a unique experience with fun barbershop style chairs and a sneaker drop off counter where customers can choose from a menu of cleaning services from a luxurious sneaker foam cleanse and refreshing insole steam to an exclusive new Gold service with the most comprehensive sneaker clean yet with a team of Crep Protect Sneaker Technicians on hand to assist and share their footwear expertise.

The Sneaker Services space also offers specialty shorecare interactive workshops alongside product demonstrations and practical hints and tips to keep your footwear in tip-top shape for longer.Crep Protect have also made their renowned range of exclusive co-branded sneaker care products available exclusively at select Sneaker Service locations, including the Ultimate Rain & Stain Barrier, Cure Cleaning Kit, Travel-sized wipes and Mark On Pens.

Snapchat users in the region are invited to join in on the fun with the exclusive adidas DXB filter to take a virtual tour of the new adidas store and be the first to ‘visit’ the Crep Protect Sneaker Services space.

“Crep Protect is proud to bring our customers in Dubai the exclusive new Sneaker Services space, as we continue to innovate the sneaker cleaning category with superior services and premium products.” says Antony Mussi, Director of International Sales & Global Licensing at Crep Protect.

Visit crepprotect.com

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine