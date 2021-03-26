Crep Protect Celebrates Air Max Day With NFTs And A Virtual Sneaker Experience

Founded in 2012 with an innovative team who hold customer communication at the heart of the company, Crep Protect has become the fastest growing sneaker care brand in the world. Avaialble in over 52 countries worldwide, Crep Protect continues to expand as the team is constantly looking ot evolve and lead sneaker culture.

In celebration of Air Max Day today, Crep Protect is exploring deepfakes and NFTs for a futuristic styling simulation. A truly baffling idea, the team have been replicating some of the most popular Air Max releases to create a unique, digital experience for consumers. Allowing customers to try on a range of styles of the iconic shoe.

Inviting consumers to explore the rise in AR technology throughout the sneaker industry, the sneaker cleaning conniseurs are already exploring the concept of 'tech-tailoring' to consumers. Realistic deepfakes conceptualse a futuristic take on sneaker styling and digitally putting the cleaning products into action. One of the first videos released this week showcases how the Crep Protect range works across various sneaker silhouettes, giving consumers an insight into what products are best suited to their needs. The model is also used to conceptualise trying on the innovative gel insoles within a Nike Air Max.

Keep an eye out on Crep Protect's socials throughout 2021, with more deep fake concepts to be released.

