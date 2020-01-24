C.P. Company Presents P.Ri.S.M

C.P. Company; Italian outerwear designers and the founders and prime innovators of hte garment dyeing technique. The brand has achieved cult-like status by pushing the lmiits of fabric engineering, and intend to continue on that path with their new line, P.Ri.S.M.

The creative minds behind iconic pieces such as the Goggle and Explorer Jackets, the team over at C.P. Company are pushing the limits of fabric engineering with their newest collection, proving they are never ones to shy away from a technical challenge.

No strangers to groundbreaking technical innovation, the Milan based streetwear brand have developed a two-tone rip stop and polyurethane membrane for P.Ri.S.M. The ‘Prismatic Rip-Stop Membrane’ is present throughout the capsule and results in a prismatic colour and iridescent finish for each item of clothing.

The collection, consisting of three jackets, a vest, cargo pants and three sweatshirts is available now, in-store and online.

