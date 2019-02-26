C.P. Company Presents ‘A Love Letter To Dublin’ for SS19

In the latest in a series campaign shorts entitled Eyes on the City, Italian sportswear brand C.P. Company takes a closer look at Dublin. Calling upon US based rapper and Irish native Rejjie Snow for the project, the cultural exercise examines the artist’s ties to the city and the streets he grew up on.

Wearing the most standout pieces from the SS19 collection, Snow is photographed by long-time friend Joshua Gordon, as he walks the streets of his hometown in calming hues of khaki, grey, navy and military green, seamlessly blending into the Irish capital.

Visit cpcompany.co.uk

---

