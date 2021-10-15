Converse partners with John Boyega for the ‘Create Next Film Project’

Converse has announced a partnership with John Boyega for its ‘Create Next Film Project’ to foster the next generation of Black filmmakers in London.

The Peckham born actor is joining the latest project under Converse’s All Star Program as part of an initiative to nurture the creative community and dismantle systematic issues within the film industry.

The latest project under Converse’s All Star Program is a robust community-focused ecosystem of mentorship, commissions and funding that aim to create new opportunities for young creatives.

Over six months, Boyega and Converse will work to spotlight and support a new wave of Black talent, working with five London based filmmakers - Ade Femzo, Kaylen Francis, Kemi Anna Adeeko, Lorraine Khamali and Ibrahim Muhammad. Each filmmaker will receive funding for a five-minute short film alongside mentoring from Boyega and a team of creatives across the Converse network- including Mathieu Ajan (Bounce Cinema) and Shannie Mears (The Elephant Room).

Stay tuned for updates on the Create Next Film Project at Converse.com/CreateNext