Concrete Hills Launches Duke University Basketball Capsule With Lil' Yachty

Rising streetwear brand Concrete Hills has teamed up with the Duke University basketball team for a new three-piece capsule collection, celebrating the launch with an exclusive concert from friend and fan of the label Lil’ Yachty.

From humble beginnings in El Paso, Texas, Concrete Hills has quickly become a staple on the Instagrams of the rich and famous - with the likes of Lil’ Yachty, Meek Mill and Scheck Wes sporting their designs.

As founding member Drew began his journey as a freshman at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, he began to form connections and collaborations with the student body and the university’s athletic department. This month, his hard work and dedication has culminated in Concrete Hill’s first collaborative capsule collection with the Duke University basketball team.

Centred on the distinguished Duke Blue and a collaborative Devils-Concrete logo, the three-piece capsule collection features a 14oz “Concrete” hoodie, a “Concrete” cap and “Concrete Show” tee. Duke’s Men’s basketball team’s inaugural collection for 2022, the brand celebrated the launch with an exclusive show from Lil’ Yachty at the Fruit in downtown Durham last week.

Available now at concrete-hills.com